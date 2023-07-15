Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTX stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 218,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

