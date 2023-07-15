Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. Approximately 3,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.
Mineral Resources Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
