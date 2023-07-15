Mina (MINA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.79 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $447.74 million and $24.79 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,052,863,373 coins and its circulating supply is 933,914,771 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,052,571,772.8400393 with 933,413,206.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.49088255 USD and is up 11.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $28,729,244.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

