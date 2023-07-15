Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $936.25.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $961.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $931.99 and its 200-day moving average is $874.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $665.45 and a one year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.