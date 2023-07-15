Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 328 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.89.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

