Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,367 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.