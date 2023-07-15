Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Invests $1.33 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,051 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

NYSE TGT opened at $130.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average of $154.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.96%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

