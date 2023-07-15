Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises 1.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 21,435.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,609 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 414.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $75.47.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

