Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.6% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 653,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $315.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,005,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

