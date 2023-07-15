Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 74 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,699 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.47 and a 200 day moving average of $386.41. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $523.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

