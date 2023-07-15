Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a growth of 265.7% from the June 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MBCN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,542. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.