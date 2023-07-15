MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MGT Capital Investments Stock Performance
Shares of MGTI remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 4,067,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About MGT Capital Investments
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MGT Capital Investments
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.