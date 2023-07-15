MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments Stock Performance

Shares of MGTI remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 4,067,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

