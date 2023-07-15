MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.23.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $193,609,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

