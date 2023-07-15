M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.80.

MGPUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.80) to GBX 208 ($2.68) in a report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC lowered M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($2.96) in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Price Performance

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.42 on Friday. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.