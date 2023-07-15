Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Methanex Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$56.21 on Friday. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$39.00 and a 52-week high of C$74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.26. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.9005487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Methanex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

