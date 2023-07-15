Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34). 49,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 333,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).
Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £89.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.50.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
