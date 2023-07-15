Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,612,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

