Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ MIGI opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 71.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
