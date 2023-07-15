Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIGI opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 71.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

