Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MTDR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Matador Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,367,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,511,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

