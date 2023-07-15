MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Down 3.6%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.58 and last traded at $36.58. 243,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 446,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $825.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MarineMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.