Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $25.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.29.
Marathon Oil Price Performance
Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35.
Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
