Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $108.42 million, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

Manitex International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

