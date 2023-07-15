Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the June 15th total of 468,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mangoceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGRX remained flat at $1.68 during trading on Friday. 115,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47. Mangoceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.37.
Mangoceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mangoceuticals
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.