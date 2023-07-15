Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the June 15th total of 468,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mangoceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRX remained flat at $1.68 during trading on Friday. 115,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47. Mangoceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mangoceuticals, Inc focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.