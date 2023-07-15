MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a growth of 1,031.1% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeff W. Dick purchased 10,914 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $233,559.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,947.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 13,008 shares of company stock worth $277,489 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 63,636.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 80.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

MNSB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.70. 16,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,053. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $170.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.77 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

