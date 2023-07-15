MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.00

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and traded as high as $17.19. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 36,699 shares traded.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $73,325.70. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 165,983 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 88,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

