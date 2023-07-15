Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Down 1.4 %

Maiden Holdings North America stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

