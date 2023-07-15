Maiar DEX Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $86,671.84 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,296.79 or 1.00077805 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000626 USD and is up 5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $90,869.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.