Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Plans $0.05 Semi-Annual Dividend

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance

TSE:MPC opened at C$6.68 on Friday. Madison Pacific Properties has a one year low of C$5.09 and a one year high of C$7.39. The company has a market cap of C$49.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 million for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a net margin of 120.07% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Equities analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

