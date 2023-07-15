L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.53. 54,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $97.64.

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

About L’Oréal

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.0325 per share. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.