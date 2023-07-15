Loop Capital Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $118.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.38.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. FMC’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,341,000 after buying an additional 101,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,445,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

