Loom Network Price Tops $0.0517 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $62.52 million and approximately $277.16 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,425,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

