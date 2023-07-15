Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $389.85 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $62.63 million and $389.85 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

