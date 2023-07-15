Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 952,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the previous session’s volume of 257,883 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $6.80.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $789.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.4648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,061.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,382 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $2,796,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $3,128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 418,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

