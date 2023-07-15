Litecoin Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $177.72 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $177.72 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,368,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,308,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00272945 USD and is down -14.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $115.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

