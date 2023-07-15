Lipocine Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.43) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lipocine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($2.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lipocine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Lipocine Trading Down 3.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lipocine in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LPCN opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lipocine by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth about $13,395,000.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,312.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lipocine

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.