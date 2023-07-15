LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LifeMD stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.89. 2,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

LifeMD Company Profile

In other LifeMD news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez acquired 10,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $31,279.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 17,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,977.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez bought 10,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 129,124 shares of company stock valued at $314,166.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Further Reading

