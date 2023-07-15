Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th.
Li Ning stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.31. 14,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,518. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $124.19 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81.
Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.
