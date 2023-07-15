Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $43.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. Lazard has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

