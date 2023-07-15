Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Five Below by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after buying an additional 286,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Five Below by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,356,000 after buying an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Five Below Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.81 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.47 and a 200-day moving average of $195.51.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

