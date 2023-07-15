Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.