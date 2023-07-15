Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,030 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 741.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $906.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

