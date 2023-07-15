Larry L. Wood Sells 8,660 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

