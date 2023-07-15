Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kontrol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KNRLF stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Friday. 10,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

About Kontrol Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.