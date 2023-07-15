Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kontrol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of KNRLF stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Friday. 10,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.36.
About Kontrol Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kontrol Technologies
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.