Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 122,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Know Labs Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

