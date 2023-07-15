KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnightSwan Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the first quarter worth $111,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition by 73.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

KnightSwan Acquisition Stock Performance

KnightSwan Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.53. 617,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,952. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

KnightSwan Acquisition Company Profile

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

