Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 200.5% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of KTRA opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.00. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.84). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

