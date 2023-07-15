Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DGX opened at $140.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

