Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 570 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,601 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.43.

NXPI opened at $212.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $216.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.