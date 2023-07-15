Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,156 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

