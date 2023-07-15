Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,598 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $80.23 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,034 shares of company stock worth $25,217,133. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

